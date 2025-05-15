Kazakhstan’s April oil output below March level, OPEC says
Kazakhstan’s crude oil production rose slightly to 1.823 million barrels per day in April 2025, according to OPEC’s latest report. While output dipped compared to March, it remained above February levels, reflecting ongoing fluctuations in production.
