Turkmenistan inks landmark energy deals with Malaysia and UAE

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan has taken a major step toward deepening its global energy ties by signing strategic cooperation agreements with leading oil and gas companies from Malaysia and the UAE. The deals reflect Ashgabat’s ongoing push to attract foreign investment and modernize its energy sector.

