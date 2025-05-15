Uzbek, Kazakh Foreign Ministers negotiate terms of diplomatic and economic relations

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 15. Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister, Bakhtiyor Saidov, held a phone conversation with Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Murat Nurtleu, Trend reports.

“We discussed ways to further strengthen strategic partnership and allied relations, building on our shared commitment to regional stability, economic cooperation, and cultural ties,” wrote Bakhtiyor Saidov in his post on the X platform.

“Our nations continue to work closely to advance mutual goals in every sphere without an exception,” he added.

Significantly, the bilateral trade volume between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan surpassed the $1 billion threshold in Q1 2025, reflecting a 10 percent year-over-year growth trajectory.

