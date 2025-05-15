Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World

Trilateral Meeting of Turkish, US, and Syrian Foreign Ministers Held in Antalya (PHOTO)

World Materials 15 May 2025 23:21 (UTC +04:00)
Trilateral Meeting of Turkish, US, and Syrian Foreign Ministers Held in Antalya (PHOTO)
Photo: AZERTAC

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. A trilateral meeting between the foreign ministers of Türkiye, the United States, and Syria was held in Antalya as part of the informal summit of NATO member states' foreign affairs chiefs, Trend reports.

The talks brought together US Secretary of State Mark Rubio, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, and Syrian Foreign Minister Assad al-Sheibani. The meeting took place at the NEST Convention Center in the Belek district.

During the discussions, Hakan Fidan called for the removal of all sanctions imposed on Damascus and emphasized the importance of preserving stability in Syria.

Trilateral Meeting of Turkish, US, and Syrian Foreign Ministers Held in Antalya (PHOTO)
Trilateral Meeting of Turkish, US, and Syrian Foreign Ministers Held in Antalya (PHOTO)
Trilateral Meeting of Turkish, US, and Syrian Foreign Ministers Held in Antalya (PHOTO)
Trilateral Meeting of Turkish, US, and Syrian Foreign Ministers Held in Antalya (PHOTO)
Trilateral Meeting of Turkish, US, and Syrian Foreign Ministers Held in Antalya (PHOTO)
Trilateral Meeting of Turkish, US, and Syrian Foreign Ministers Held in Antalya (PHOTO)
Latest

Latest

Read more