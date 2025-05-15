Azerbaijan sees uptick in alcohol, tobacco expenditures in 4M2025
From January to April 2025, Azerbaijani residents spent over 900 million manats on alcoholic beverages and tobacco products, reflecting a slight increase from the same period last year. This category made up nearly five percent of the country’s total retail trade turnover during the reporting period.
