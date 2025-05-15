Albania nearing completion of initial phase of gasification project with SOCAR in Korça

TIRANA, Albania, May 15. Albania is close to completing the first phase of its gasification project in the city of Korça, carried out in cooperation with SOCAR, Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Energy Ceno Klosi told journalists ahead of the Sixth European Political Community Summit, set to take place on May 16 in Tirana, Trend reports.

"We’re pursuing a very ambitious energy strategy in Albania—to become an energy-exporting country and, in a sense, a regional leader in renewable energy. But as I’ve said before, this goal isn’t achievable without gas. That’s why, with the involvement of your company, SOCAR, we’re now finalizing the initial phase of the project—preparing the business plan—before taking concrete steps toward investment," he said.

The deputy minister noted that while the gasification project in the city of Korça is not directly related to renewables, it gives Albania significant potential for using gas as part of its energy mix. "This is the first cooperation project between Albania and Azerbaijan to reach such an advanced stage. From here, we’re already exploring other opportunities for joint projects—based on the expertise and potential both of our countries bring to the energy sector".

"As I mentioned, Azerbaijan is also making rapid progress in renewable energy. In Albania, our renewables are mostly based on hydropower. But we’re also developing key projects involving pumped hydro storage, solar power, and wind farms. These initiatives are helping us build up knowledge and experience in the sector. Because, as I’ve said, renewables are the future—but they’re not easy to manage. That’s why it’s so valuable for two countries to share know-how and collaborate," he added.