Family of five brutally murdered by Armenian militants - Victim

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15.​ The hearings at the Baku Military Court on Thursday heard testimonies by victim Karim Novruzov regarding the four attacks launched by the Armenian armed forces on the Bash Guneypeye village of Aghdara district in September-October of 1991, Trend reports.

During these attacks, the Armenian militants killed Goshun Abdullayev, a WWII veteran born in 1910; Hamza Alakbarov, and other residents of the village.

According to him, the Armenian armed forces launched the last large-scale attack on March 12, 1992.

Novruzov noted that the Armenians had attacked five villages of the Aghdara district, including Bash Guneypeye. They encircled the village, shelling it with tank and heavy artillery strikes. He added that the Armenian soldiers were armed with assault and sniper rifles and machine guns.

The victim said that his father, along with his brother, other family members, as well as his boyhood friend, were all martyred on March 12, 1992, trying to protect the innocent civilians.

“Despite holding negotiations with Vitaly Balasanyan, Armenians refused to hand over the remains of my father and others killed alongside him, and their exact whereabouts remain unknown,” Novruzov stated.

He added that five family members were brutally murdered by the Armenian militants during the incident.

The trial continues for Armenian nationals accused of crimes against peace and humanity, including war crimes, acts of terrorism, waging and preparing for aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, forcible seizure and retention of power, and financing terrorism, among other offenses linked to Armenia’s military aggression.