Iran continues nuclear talks with US based on mutual respect and logic – VP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15.​ Iran is carrying on its indirect nuclear discussions with the US within a framework of mutual respect and logical dialogue, said Mohammad Eslami, Iran’s Vice President and head of the Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI), Trend reports.

In his address at the 31st Iran Nuclear Conference in Tehran, Eslami underscored Iran's persistent demand for formal recognition of its nuclear activities and the necessity of protecting the nation's interests.

He added that Iran has never accepted threats in negotiations, and the talks continue on this basis.

"Respecting the rights of peoples is a fundamental principle. Attempts to undermine Iran’s achievements through pressure have proven futile and will continue to fail in the future," he noted.

Three rounds of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US regarding Iran’s nuclear program were held on April 12, 19, and 26. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel