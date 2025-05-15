President Pezeshkian portrays Iran's stance of relations with Azerbaijan

Photo: Information portal of the president of Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15.​ Iran wishes to build sincere and brotherly relations with regional countries, including Azerbaijan, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said during a meeting with business leaders in the country’s Kermanshah Province, Trend reports.

"Iran supports equal and comprehensive ties with all regional countries—Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Russia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia," Pezeshkian noted.

He drove home the point that there's no need to stir the pot with neighboring countries, stressing that there's no rhyme or reason for tensions that others might seize upon for their own gain.

To note, Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian paid an official visit to Azerbaijan on April 28. During the visit, he emphasized Iran's commitment to strengthening cooperation with Azerbaijan across a wide range of sectors.

