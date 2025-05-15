Azerbaijan Army conducts wide-scale command-staff drills (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. According to the training plan for 2025, command-staff training is being conducted across the Azerbaijan Army, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

In accordance with the plan of the training involving the Main Departments and Departments of the Ministry of Defense, the types of troops and forces, as well as Combined Arms Army’s headquarters, activities aligned with the military decision-making process are being conducted.

On May 15, Azerbaijan Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov heard reports from the headquarters via video teleconference.

The Defense Minister conveyed the satisfaction of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, regarding the activities of the Azerbaijan Army and delivered the tasks assigned to the Army.

The objective of the command-staff training, conducted taking into account modern warfare experience in conditions close to real combat, is to further improve the military decision-making process, considering the maneuverability capabilities of units, as well as to work out issues of conducting defensive and counter-offensive operations.