Azerbaijan scales up nation's average monthly salary
As of April 1, 2025, Azerbaijan's workforce numbered 1,775,000, with a significant portion employed in trade, education, and industry. The average monthly salary rose by 10 percent to 1,083.8 manat year on year. Sectors like mining, finance, and communication recorded higher salaries.
