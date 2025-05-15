Kazakhstan, China boost transport links with new river and air corridors

Photo: Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan

At the kick-off of the Kazakhstan-China Transport Forum in Astana, transport ministers Marat Karabayev and Liu Wei put their heads together to hash out key infrastructure projects aimed at greasing the wheels of bilateral connectivity. Deals were struck to pave the way for new multimodal corridors along the Irtysh and Ili rivers, build a bridge that crosses borders, broaden air and road connections, and boost the capacity of ports and railways. Big fish like the Aktau port container hub and the Dostyk–Moyynty railway upgrade are set to grease the wheels of cargo flow.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register