Azerbaijan tallies Asan Imza certificates issued to taxpayers in Nakhchivan
From January to April 2025, 2,111 Asan Imza certificates were issued in Nakhchivan, with 17,146 people assisted by taxpayer service centers. These centers provided 23,804 services, a 38.4% increase from last year. Majority of the services covered 10 key categories, including declaration submissions, tax payments, registration, and certificate issuance.
