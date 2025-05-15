Egyptian media interviews Azerbaijani expert on Heydar Aliyev's legacy (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15.​ The Egyptian press has published an interview with Seymur Nasirov, chairman of the Egypt-Azerbaijan Friendship Society and research scholar, dedicated to the 102nd anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev’s birth, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

In his interview, Nasirov emphasized that national leader Heydar Aliyev holds a unique place in the hearts of the Azerbaijani people, having devoted his life to public service. His name is inscribed in golden letters in the history of Azerbaijan, he noted.

The article highlights Aliyev’s profound political legacy, emphasizing his success in quickly consolidating state institutions, strengthening Azerbaijan’s international partnerships, and laying the groundwork for a long-term strategy of sustainable national development. It also underscores Aliyev’s deep commitment to fostering cooperation with the Islamic world and Arab nations.

The full article can be accessed via the following links:

https://po-news-eg.net/News_Details.aspx?id=68833&Title=في-الذكرى-الـ102-ميلاد-رئيس-الجالية-الأذربيجانية-ف-الرأي-العام

https://boldnews.net/جمعية-الصداقة-المصرية-الأذربيجانية-ت/

