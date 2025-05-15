Azerbaijan plans to boost agri-tech with launch of domestic drone manufacturing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15.​ Azerbaijan is set to begin local production of drones for agricultural purposes, said Anar Jafarov, Director of the Agricultural Innovation Center under the Ministry of Agriculture, Trend reports.

Speaking on the third day of the second International Agricultural Innovation Forum held within the framework of the 18th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition (Caspian Agro) and the 30th anniversary edition of the Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition (InterFood Azerbaijan), Jafarov spilled the beans that Azerbaijani and Turkish companies have struck a deal on the initiative.

“The forthcoming production of agricultural drones has been duly incorporated into the ministry's catalog of avant-garde apparatus eligible for fiscal incentives.

Consequently, our regional agronomists and enterprises will be positioned to leverage a 40 percent governmental subsidy when procuring these unmanned aerial vehicles. This unequivocally demonstrates the administration's dedication to bolstering local manufacturing initiatives,” he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel