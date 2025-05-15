Azerbaijan reports decline in gas export via Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum for 4M2025

Between January and April 2025, a total of 7.3 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas was conveyed via the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum South Caucasus pipeline. This signifies a contraction of 2.2 percent relative to the 7.48 bcm benchmark established during the corresponding timeframe in 2024.

