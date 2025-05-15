Kazakhstan, Afghanistan join forces to advance Trans-Afghan railway project

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 15. At the initiative of the Afghan side, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, held a telephone conversation with Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan, Amir Khan Muttaqi, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

According to the information, during the conversation, the ministers confirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation, emphasizing the importance of interaction in the areas of trade, logistics, education, and regional security. Special attention was given to the development of transport infrastructure, including the Trans-Afghan railway project, as an important initiative aimed at boosting regional trade.

Moreover, Kazakhstan confirmed its readiness to develop humanitarian programs focused on improving food security, ensuring access to healthcare, and education in Afghanistan.

“The Afghan side expressed gratitude for the humanitarian assistance provided and highly appreciated Kazakhstan's contribution to international efforts to restore the country. They also fully supported the creation of a UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty," the statement reads.

The parties agreed to continue their constructive dialogue and comprehensive cooperation for the successful implementation of the planned initiatives.

Meanwhile, last year, the countries signed a roadmap to increase trade turnover to $3 billion.