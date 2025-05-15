Swiss investors to launch major caviar production facility in Kazakhstan’s Mangistau

Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s Mangistau region

A new fish farm, RED PEARL, is set to make waves in Kazakhstan’s Mangystau region, where they’ll be breeding sturgeon fish and producing caviar, with construction kicking off in June 2025. The farm, a hefty $11.2 million venture backed by Swiss investors, is set to reel in 100 tons of caviar and sturgeon each year, with the wheels turning by early 2026. Moreover, a sea trout breeding project is set to cast off in the Caspian Sea in 2025, with plans to ramp up production from 300 tons to a whopping 5,000 tons each year by 2030.

