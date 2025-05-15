Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan, Pakistan explore new avenues for railway cooperation (PHOTO)

Society Materials 15 May 2025 20:22 (UTC +04:00)
Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Rovshan Rustamov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY), operating under the Azerbaijan Transport and Communications Holding (AZCON Holding), met with Bilal Azhar Kayani, Pakistan’s Minister of State for Railways, Trend reports.

The meeting centered on topics of mutual interest, with both sides expressing satisfaction with the existing level of railway cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan within international organizational frameworks.

The sides also exchanged views on further expanding cooperation along international transport corridors, increasing freight traffic between the two countries, and exploring the potential for organizing container transportation along the Pakistan–Afghanistan–Turkmenistan–Azerbaijan route.

