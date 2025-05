BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Russian President Vladimir Putin has determined who will represent the Russian side at the upcoming talks with Ukraine in Istanbul, the Kremlin press service said, Trend reports.

The delegation will be headed by the Russian President's aide Vladimir Medinsky. It also includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.