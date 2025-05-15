Pakistani minister hints at nation's potential for Azerbaijani businesses

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15.​ Pakistan presents vast opportunities for investors from Azerbaijan, Pakistani Minister of Railways and member of the National Assembly Bilal Azhar Kayani said at the Second International Agrarian Innovation Forum in Baku, Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

“There is immense potential for international investors in Pakistan, including partners from Azerbaijan. Pakistan is open to cooperation. The country’s economy is on a positive trajectory,” Kayani stated.

According to the minister, Pakistan has turned over a new leaf in its economic journey over the past year, seeing a boost in foreign exchange reserves, a welcome dip in inflation, and energy prices that have taken a nosedive. The federal government has also started to tighten the screws on structural optimization.

“We have established a single-window platform for investors—the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). All these efforts aim to simplify operations for investors, companies, and entrepreneurs. Pakistan is open for business,” he emphasized.

Kayani also underlined the importance of relations with Azerbaijan: “This is a priority for the people of Pakistan. We are two brotherly nations,” he added.

He articulated that the agricultural sector serves as the cornerstone of Pakistan’s economic framework, constituting 23 percent of the gross domestic product and engaging 37 percent of the labor force. In the previous fiscal cycle, the sector experienced a robust expansion of six percent, concomitantly with a significant uptick in the output of pivotal agronomic commodities—namely cotton, wheat, rice, and corn—registering an impressive growth of 17 percent.

