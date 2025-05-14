EBRD lifts Bulgaria’s 2025 GDP growth outlook slightly
Bulgaria’s economy gathered momentum in 2024, expanding by 2.8 per cent on the back of robust private consumption and rising household incomes, according to the latest regional economic outlook by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).
