Azerbaijan, Hungary assess their close cooperation-driven strategic ties (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15.​ Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, met with a Hungarian parliamentary delegation led by Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Hungary, Sándor Lezsák, as part of his official visit to Azerbaijan, the parliamentary press service told Trend.

The sides emphasized the existence of a strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Hungary, grounded in mutual friendship, respect, and close cooperation. It was noted that the two countries actively collaborate in areas such as politics, economy, energy, transport, agriculture, and education.

The role of high-level reciprocal visits, including those by heads of state and government, in deepening bilateral relations was especially highlighted. The meeting also underlined the strong inter-parliamentary ties between the two countries, with active exchanges between parliamentary chairs, friendship groups, and deputies contributing significantly to this partnership.

Both parties articulated a sense of contentment regarding collaborative engagement within global legislative frameworks, including the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Parliamentary Assembly, and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Parliamentary Assembly.



Lezsák articulated the salutations and well-wishes from Hungarian Parliament Speaker László Kövér to Gafarova, underscoring Hungary’s robust dedication to the enhancement of bilateral relations with the amicable nation of Azerbaijan.



The meeting underscored the synergistic values inherent in the Azerbaijani and Hungarian constituencies and articulated that collaborative efforts in humanitarian domains—encompassing educational frameworks and cultural exchanges—facilitate a deeper rapprochement between the two sovereign entities.



A spectrum of additional subjects of reciprocal relevance were concurrently deliberated upon during the meeting.