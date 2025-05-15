2nd Int'l Agricultural Innovation Forum kicks off in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15.​ The 2nd International Agrarian Innovation Forum officially kicked off in Azerbaijan's Baku as part of the third day of the 18th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition ("Caspian Agro") and the 30th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition ("InterFood Azerbaijan"), Trend reports.

The forum gathers the cream of the crop and heavy hitters from both regional and international institutions in the realms of aquaculture, fisheries, and agricultural innovation.

Participants include Jeyhun Aliyev, Director of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Center; Heydar Fersoy, Secretary-General of the Regional Commission for Fisheries and Aquaculture in Central Asia and the Caucasus (CACFish); Zaur Salmanli, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Fish Producers and Processors Association; Edil Niyazov, representative of the Fisheries Industry Department under the Ministry of Water, Aquaculture, and Processing of the Kyrgyz Republic; Nimet Kavuz, representative of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of Türkiye; and Abdulla Gurbanov, Director of the Fisheries Scientific Research Institute.

