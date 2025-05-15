Uzbekistan reports major investments in Tashkent’s renovation and infrastructure projects
Tashkent has rolled up its sleeves and kicked off a grand urban development plan, featuring 717 projects designed to give the city’s infrastructure a facelift, build new residential complexes, and create a wealth of job opportunities. With an eye on bouncing back from the shakes, spreading green thumbs, and giving old structures a facelift, the initiative is primed to turn the capital on its head in the years to come. The first phase, set to kick off in 2025-2026, will put the pedal to the metal on renovation and infrastructure upgrades in the city's key hotspots.
