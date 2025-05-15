Kazakhstan refutes claims of ChatGPT ban in state-run institutions

Photo: The Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 15. The Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan has denied rumors about a ban on the use of ChatGPT in government agencies, Trend reports.

In response to widespread reports, the ministry clarified that while it is indeed working on protecting sensitive data in government structures, the document approved in 2024 does not impose a ban on using foreign AI services, including ChatGPT.

According to the official explanation, the approved Guideline for the Use of AI in the Public Sector is advisory and aims to enhance cybersecurity when working with AI technologies.

“The document warns about potential risks related to the processing of personal data and official information, but does not restrict the use of foreign platforms,” the statement said.

At the same time, the ministry is actively developing domestic IT solutions. For example, in the closed network of government agencies (ETS), key tools are already available on the National AI Platform, which operates in a secure environment, including a translator for Kazakh and Russian languages, an AI assistant for legislation, and a language model (LLM) capable of generating responses and analytical materials upon request.

Earlier information about the official ban on the use of the ChatGPT system by civil servants appeared in Kazakhstani social networks.