Azerbaijan rolling out red carpet for third day of Caspian Agro, Interfood expos (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15.​ The third day of the 18th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition ("Caspian Agro") and the 30th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition ("InterFood Azerbaijan") has commenced in the capital, Baku, Trend reports.

Just like clockwork, the event keeps drawing a crowd, with companies from all corners of the globe putting their best foot forward, unveiling innovations that run the gamut from agricultural technologies to seed production.

The diversity of offerings, which range from cutting-edge tech platforms to seed companies, has drawn considerable attention from attendees, boosting overall participation.

Thursday’s schedule is packed with high-level panels and forums tackling some of the most pressing issues facing the agricultural sector. A key event is the panel session titled “International Challenges and Prospects for Regional Cooperation in the Development of Fisheries and Aquaculture,” which will be followed by a conference on the same theme. Members of the Caspian Energy Club, along with local farmers, are also set to take part in guided tours of the exhibitions.

One of the highlights of the day is the “Golden Shah 2025” International Culinary Championship, which brings together chefs and culinary experts to compete in showcasing regional and global cuisine.

Today, the 2nd International Agricultural Innovation Forum will be held at the exhibition in the fields of animal husbandry, artificial intelligence, etc. It will feature various panel discussions "for sustainable development of animal husbandry, challenges, and innovative approaches" and "Application of artificial intelligence in the agricultural sector".

In addition, the seventh meeting of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) of the "Regional Commission for Fisheries and Aquaculture in Central Asia and the Caucasus" (CACFish) will be held.

To note, 450 companies from 31 countries are participating in this year's Caspian Agro and InterFood Azerbaijan exhibitions, which cover all pavilions and the open area of ​​​​the Baku Expo Center. In addition to Azerbaijan, companies from Germany, the US, Belarus, Belgium, the UAE, China, South Korea, Palestine, Finland, Georgia, India, Jordan, Iran, Spain, Israel, Sweden, Italy, Canada, Latvia, Egypt, the Netherlands, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Serbia, Sri Lanka, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, and Greece participated in the exhibitions. National groups from Germany, Belarus, South Korea, Georgia, Italy, the Netherlands, and Sri Lanka, as well as, for the first time, Egypt, are demonstrating their agricultural and food industry products at the exhibition.

This year, for the first time, the Caspian Agro exhibition, which will last for four days, showcases modern innovative technologies, techniques, and modern irrigation systems applied in agriculture. Participants can obtain interesting information in smart sections such as electronic agriculture, robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles, IT services, artificial intelligence, smart villages, startups, alternative energy sources, and green agro.

This year's exhibition also represents the field of fisheries and aquaculture for the first time. The Caspian Agro exhibition is an important platform for demonstrating innovative solutions and advanced technologies that will also support the development of the fisheries and aquaculture sector.

