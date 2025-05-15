Kazakhstan launches strategic road project to strengthen Middle Corridor links

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

On a working jaunt to the Kostanay region, Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov took a good look at the progress of the "Center-West" highway project, which aims to bridge Astana to the Trans-Caspian transport route, cutting travel time by a neat 5 hours and trimming the distance by a whopping 560 km. The project is set to roll out three interchanges, a whopping 20 bridges, and a single overpass, all in the works to pave the way for smoother travels. Bektenov underscored the project's significance for both national and regional growth, pointing out that the ball will start rolling within a month.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register