Iran’s crude output declines from March levels, OPEC reports
Iran’s crude oil production declined slightly to 3.305 million barrels per day in April 2025, according to the latest OPEC data. The figure marks a modest month-on-month decrease and continues a pattern of stable output levels seen in recent months.
