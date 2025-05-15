OPEC keeps 2025 oil demand growth forecast unchanged
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has kept its 2025 global oil demand growth forecast unchanged. Minor revisions were made to the first quarter of 2025, largely reflecting updated consumption data. In the OECD region, oil demand growth is expected to be led by the Americas, with some support from Asia Pacific. However, OECD Europe is forecast to see a slight year-on-year decline.
