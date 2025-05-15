Azerbaijan’s transport activity picks up as freight and passenger numbers climb in 4M2025
Azerbaijan’s transport sector hit the ground running, moving over 70 million tons of cargo and nearly 660 million passengers in the first four months of 2025. Both freight and passenger volumes have hit the ground running, showing year-on-year growth that reflects a surge in mobility and logistics activity.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy