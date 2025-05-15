Azerbaijan’s transport activity picks up as freight and passenger numbers climb in 4M2025

Azerbaijan’s transport sector hit the ground running, moving over 70 million tons of cargo and nearly 660 million passengers in the first four months of 2025. Both freight and passenger volumes have hit the ground running, showing year-on-year growth that reflects a surge in mobility and logistics activity.

