Azerbaijan's Baku winds up Postal Leaders Forum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. The final day of the Postal Leaders Forum is being held in Baku, Trend reports.

On the third day of the forum, attended by more than 150 high-level representatives from over 30 countries across the European and CIS regions—including national postal services, technology and e-commerce company representatives, and experts—discussions were held on the transformation of the postal sector in response to global trends and digital disruptions.

Director General of the Regional Commonwealth in the Field of Communications for CIS countries, Aleksey Borodin shared his thoughts on the significance of hosting such a prestigious event in Azerbaijan.

“Azerpost has always been one of the most advanced and developed enterprises in the region. We know that many modern services are being implemented, and financial and digital services are being introduced at the state level. Due to its geographical location, Azerbaijan serves as one of the important logistics hubs and routes. Azerbaijan’s geographical position, favorable logistics characteristics, and the innovative services being implemented are among the key launching points for development in our region. This will not only contribute to the formation of alternative routes but also to the emergence of additional ones.

We are aware that the volume of shipments, postal deliveries, and digital financial services is increasing. An increase in money transfers between countries is also being observed. These two factors — Azerbaijan’s geographical location and its modern infrastructure—play an important role in forming new development points in the region. This will not only enhance Azerbaijan’s economic potential but also increase the region’s attractiveness in terms of logistics routes and digital financial services,” he noted.

The Forum of Europe and CIS Postal Leaders is being held in Baku, organized by the Universal Postal Union, with the support of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, and Azerpost LLC, operating within the Azerbaijan Transport and Communication Holding (AZCON), on May 13-15.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel