Kazakhstan secures duty-free grain access to Iran via EAEU deal
Kazakhstan has gained the ability to export grain to Iran without paying duties under a new full-format Free Trade Agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Iran. The agreement significantly improves trade conditions, aiming to create a barrier-free environment and strengthen economic ties. A Joint Committee meeting is planned to further develop cooperation.
