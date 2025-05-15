Iran secures more guaranteed wheat deals amidst economic strains
Iran experienced a 7 percent increase in wheat purchases from farmers under a guaranteed scheme between April and May, with 1.7 million tons bought during this period. Despite challenges like energy shortages and drought, the country expects to collect 11 million tons of wheat this year, with 9 million tons coming from guaranteed purchases.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy