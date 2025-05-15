Iran secures more guaranteed wheat deals amidst economic strains

Iran experienced a 7 percent increase in wheat purchases from farmers under a guaranteed scheme between April and May, with 1.7 million tons bought during this period. Despite challenges like energy shortages and drought, the country expects to collect 11 million tons of wheat this year, with 9 million tons coming from guaranteed purchases.

