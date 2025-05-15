Azerbaijan’s ASCO rolling up sleeves for major facelift of TMI-6 Barge

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15.​ The barge TMI-6, operated by the Closed Joint-Stock Company Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), which functions under the Azerbaijan Transport and Communications Holding (AZCON), has undergone a major overhaul, ASCO told Trend.

The repairs were carried out at the Bibi-Heybat Ship Repair Yard in Baku, Azerbaijan .

"During the overhaul, the vessel was placed on a slipway. Damaged areas of the underwater and above-water sections of the hull, internal compartments, and deck were replaced. Metal protective beams, structural elements of the hull and sides, as well as anchor chains, were repaired. The hull's underwater and above-water parts were cleaned using abrasive blasting and repainted.

Additionally, the electric motors and control systems of the anchor winch were adjusted, and the main deck, ballast, and dry tanks were cleaned. General painting works were also completed across the barge’s structure.

Following the completion of repairs, the barge was handed over to its crew and the appropriate classification society for inspection. The vessel successfully passed its sea trials.

The barge measures 90.35 meters in length and 16.50 meters in width, with a lifting capacity of around 2,000 tons. It is specifically designed to transport cargo essential for the construction of offshore oil platforms," the company noted.

The “Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping” Joint-Stock Company merged the country’s main fleets, the Azerbaijan State Caspian Sea Shipping Company and the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic’s Caspian Sea Oil Fleet. The “Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping” CJSC has two shipyards and offshore support and commercial fleets. The merchant fleet has 51 ships: 20 tankers, 12 ferries, 16 dry cargo, 1 Ro-Ro, and 2 Ro-Pax. By integrating maritime fleets, the “Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping” CJSC takes on high-level responsibilities.

