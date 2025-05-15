Uzbekistan’s railways pushing ahead with electrification milestones
Photo: The National Statistics Committee
As of January 1, 2025, Uzbekistan’s railway network has stretched its legs to a whopping 4,838.9 kilometers, with nearly half of it now humming along on electricity. This represents a whopping 23.8 percent jump in electrification compared to last year, showcasing a real leap forward in the modernization of the nation’s rail infrastructure.
