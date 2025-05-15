Türkiye's Konya earthquake sends shockwaves to Ankara

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. A powerful earthquake occurred in the Turkish city of Konya, Trend reports.

It was also felt in Ankara and nearby towns and villages.

The magnitude of the earthquake was 5.2. Its epicenter was located at a depth of 18.7 kilometers.

The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said that its personnel in the region have switched to an enhanced work mode.

So far, there have been no reports of casualties or destruction.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel