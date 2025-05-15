Uzbekistan accelerates WTO accession process with ambitious plans for 2025

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 15. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev reviewed the progress of Uzbekistan's accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO) and outlined measures to expedite the process, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek president’s office.

In a recent meeting, President Mirziyoyev issued clear directives to accelerate the WTO accession process. Key priorities for this year include completing bilateral negotiations with the remaining nine countries, holding two additional working group sessions, and finalizing the preparation of the final report. These steps are crucial for formalizing Uzbekistan’s commitments within the WTO framework.

The president also emphasized the urgent need to adopt around 15 essential legal acts, including revisions to laws concerning “Quality and Safety of Food Products” and “Protective Measures, Anti-Dumping, and Countervailing Duties.” He stressed the importance of close collaboration with the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis to ensure timely implementation.

Mirziyoyev highlighted the importance of ongoing reforms in technical regulation, as well as updates to sanitary, phytosanitary, and veterinary standards. Strengthening training programs in these areas was also underscored as a priority.

Uzbekistan’s WTO accession process, which began in 2023, remains under the close supervision of President Mirziyoyev. Significant progress has been made in both multilateral and bilateral negotiations over the past year. Four working group meetings have already taken place, addressing over 500 issues. To further expedite the process, comprehensive reforms are being implemented across various sectors.

On the bilateral front, Uzbekistan has engaged in market access negotiations with 33 countries, successfully concluding talks with 24 of them. The country's reform efforts have been recognized by WTO members, who have commended Uzbekistan's commitment to openness, transparency, and fair trade principles.

To align national legislation with WTO standards, Uzbekistan has implemented substantial legal and institutional reforms. These include the adoption of 13 new laws, 10 presidential decrees and resolutions, 19 Cabinet of Ministers decisions, and 10 interdepartmental legal acts. Additionally, Uzbekistan has harmonized key procedures in customs regulation, export-import operations, and intellectual property. Furthermore, exclusive rights previously granted to six state-owned enterprises have been revoked, advancing the reform agenda.

In a related development, during a recent media roundtable at Uzbekistan's Central Bank, IMF representative Koba Gvenetadze noted that WTO membership would provide Uzbekistan with broader access to international and regional markets. He further stated that membership would enhance the country's economic competitiveness and boost its export potential.

