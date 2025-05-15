Iranian oil and gas producer Maroun reports output using advanced equipment

Iran’s Maroun Oil and Gas Production Company struck gold last year, pulling in over 195,000 barrels of crude oil with their top-notch gear. The CEO has his sights set on cranking up production even more, aiming to hit the ground running. The company also blazed a trail with reverse osmosis for crude oil desalination and managed to snag over 90 percent of its flare gas emissions.

