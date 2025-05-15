Secretary-General of National Commission of Azerbaijan for UNESCO visits Türkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15.​ The Secretary-General of the National Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan for UNESCO, Seymur Fataliyev, has paid an official visit to his Turkish counterpart, Trend reports.

The meeting took place on May 8, with the participation of Azerbaijan’s Secretary at the Embassy in Ankara, Islam Guliyev, and the Second Secretary of the Azerbaijan UNESCO Commission, Mustafa Shabanov. The delegation visited Öcal Oguz, the Chairperson of the National Commission of the Republic of Türkiye for UNESCO.

Also present at the meeting were Özge Züleyha Ömeroğlu, Assistant Secretary-General of the Türkiye National Commission, sector specialist Cansu Türk, and Professor Bilge Tüzel Ergin.

During the discussions, the sides exchanged views on potential cooperation regarding UNESCO anniversary programs, the Memory of the World Program, and tangible and intangible cultural heritage.

