Iran funds additional export-oriented projects in its Sistan and Baluchestan Province
Iran has put its money where its mouth is, pouring over $9 million into export-oriented projects along the Makran coast in Sistan and Baluchestan Province, with the goal of boosting industrial and economic growth. Close to thirty facilities—spanning everything from seafood processing to ceramics—are being rolled out with a helping hand from national institutions and local banks.
