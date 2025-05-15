Kazakhstan imposes temporary ban on exports of steers of cattle steers

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 15. The joint order of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan from May 14, 2025, № 158 and the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan from May 14, 2025, № 227, enacting a ban on exports of beef cattle, comes into force today, Trend reports.



According to information, this decision is aimed at ensuring the country's food security and increasing the load on domestic processing enterprises.



On April 25, 2025, the Interdepartmental Commission on Foreign Trade and Participation in International Economic Organizations decided to impose a temporary ban on the export of beef cattle from the Republic of Kazakhstan for three months.