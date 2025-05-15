Iran, Azerbaijan hold great potential for regional economic dev't - governor (Exclusive interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15.​ Iran and Azerbaijan possess irreplaceable and significant potential for the region's economic development, Reza Rahmani, Governor of Iran’s West Azerbaijan Province, said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

Rahmani emphasized that both countries possess strategic advantages that, if harnessed, could significantly boost cross-border trade and connectivity.

“During President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Azerbaijan, several meaningful meetings were held with Azerbaijani business leaders. It was made clear that, beyond existing economic ties, new avenues for cooperation are emerging,” he said.

The official pointed to Iran’s active trade relationships with Afghanistan, Pakistan, and its southern Arab neighbors, adding that Azerbaijan, for its part, maintains growing commercial links with Russia and other markets.

"On the Azerbaijani side, there are also opportunities for trade cooperation with Russia and other countries. This creates a dual opportunity: first, enhancing direct trade between Iran and Azerbaijan; second, increasing trade exchanges with neighboring countries via Iran and Azerbaijan. Such developments could contribute to regional economic capacity, transit and freight movement, and overall trade turnover," he added.

The Iranian governor added that Iran and Azerbaijan have shared interests in the region that can serve their economic and other strategic goals.

“Iran shares borders with Azerbaijan through four provinces—East Azerbaijan, West Azerbaijan, Ardabil, and Gilan. West Azerbaijan alone shares nearly 150 kilometers of border with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. A functioning customs post operates there, and the Araz Water Reservoir continues to play a positive role in our bilateral economic engagement.”

One of the most consequential projects currently under discussion, Rahmani said, is a tri-national railway initiative involving Iran, Azerbaijan, and Türkiye. The proposed railway would connect the countries through their shared borders, strengthening infrastructure within the East-West Corridor.

The second route is a railroad line in Iran's West Azerbaijan Province, which could continue both to Nakhichevan and Türkiye. At present, a railway line from Kars to the border with a length of about 230 km is under construction on the Turkish side. If the railroad from Marand to Evoğlu in Iran's West Azerbaijan Province is built and connected to the aforementioned Nakhichevan railroad line, the railroad could be used to transport goods to Europe and vice versa. “In my opinion, this joint railway line of the three countries will be beneficial for Azerbaijan, Iran, and Türkiye as well as for the region and will open wide economic prospects,” he said.