Another opportunity from Birbank Biznes for women entrepreneurs: Join She’s Next initiative and get a chance to win 15,000 AZN

Birbank Biznes, one of the leading providers of business and banking services for entrepreneurs, has teamed up with Visa, the world leader in digital payments, to launch the third wave of the She’s Next global initiative, aimed at supporting women entrepreneurs.

Starting from May 16, 2025, a new educational and competition program called “Create Your Success Story” will begin for women business owners. The program is open in two categories:

Small and Medium business – for women entrepreneurs with an annual turnover of at least 200,000 AZN

Microbusiness – for women entrepreneurs with an annual turnover of up to 200,000 AZN

As part of this competition, which offers a total prize fund of 60,000 AZN, participants will need to present their business development plans to a jury. Before that, they must complete four main stages of the program.

In the first stage, participants will access online video lectures on topics such as market research, marketing and sales, business law, strategic planning, and more. These lectures will be available from May 21, 2025, on the She’s Next digital platform.

After successfully passing a test based on the lectures, participants can submit their applications to join the competition by June 13,2025. The application must include a motivational letter and a video presentation about their business.

Based on the second stage evaluations, 10 finalists will be selected for individual mentoring sessions with leading business experts in Azerbaijan.

The final event will take place on July 11, 2025, in Baku. On this day, the finalists will present their projects to a professional jury. In each category, three winners will be selected and awarded cash prizes to support the growth of their businesses. The first-place winner will receive 15,000 AZN, the second-place winner will receive 10,000 AZN, and the third-place winner will receive 5,000 AZN.

It is important to note that the deadline to apply for the program is June 10, 2025, and applications must be submitted through the official program website.

As a brand of Kapital Bank, Birbank Biznes actively supports entrepreneurship by offering modern and user-friendly financial services to entrepreneurs and their businesses. These include low-interest micro and business loans, no-guarantor financing, POS terminals, fast payment systems, and various digital solutions.

One of the bank’s priorities is developing digital services, especially mobile banking. Birbank Biznes was the first in Azerbaijan to launch fully online microloans. With business cards, entrepreneurs can easily manage all expenses in a cashless way. Instant digital loans of up to 300,000 AZN, advanced online banking, leasing services, and guarantee support are also available.

In the past two years, the number of women entrepreneurs who became Birbank Biznes clients through online channels has increased by 1.5 times, and the total volume of microloans given to women has grown 5 times.

These figures show the growing interest of women in business and their increasing access to financial tools. More details here: https://birbank.business.