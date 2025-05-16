Turkmenistan stepping up its dialogue with Russia and Islamic world at KazanForum

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 16. The working visit of the National Leader of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Russia's Tatarstan begins, where he will take part in the XVI International Economic Forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum," Trend reports via the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

Of late, Turkmen-Tatar collaboration has exhibited robust growth trajectories, encompassing critical domains such as economic development, trade facilitation, and transportation logistics.



Emerging sectors of interest encompass the agribusiness domain, along with the food production and processing verticals.



The dynamics between Turkmenistan and Tatarstan have emerged as a pivotal element in the enhancement of the strategic alliance between Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation.



The itinerary encompasses strategic engagements between the national leader and the Russian leadership, thereby augmenting the trip's geopolitical relevance.

Every year, Turkmenistan's participation in the KazanForum arouses increasing interest, reflecting the growing authority of the country in the Islamic world. Turkmenistan's initiatives within the framework of the Islamic Development Bank and the Islamic Organization for Food Security are supported by the international community. Turkmenistan is open to sharing positive experiences and is ready for active dialogue with partners at the forum.

Experts also note the high quality of Turkmen products, which meet international standards. In this regard, it is not surprising that exports from Turkmenistan to Russia are demonstrating stable growth. The successful presentation of the Turkmen exposition in Kazan creates good conditions for expanding business ties not only with Russia, but also with other countries participating in the forum.

The engagement of the Turkmenistan delegation, spearheaded by the National Leader, in Kazan represents a pivotal milestone in the evolution of Turkmen-Russian bilateral relations. This initiative is poised to enhance synergies with Islamic nations, thereby catalyzing the emergence of innovative avenues for collaborative and advantageous partnerships.

