Kazakh FlyArystan connects Atyrau and Tashkent with new direct flight

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 16. Kazakhstan's low-cost airline FlyArystan has announced the launch of ticket sales for a new international route: Atyrau – Tashkent – Atyrau, Trend reports.

According to FlyArystan, starting from July 15, 2025, the new route will connect western Kazakhstan with the capital of Uzbekistan.



“In July and August, flights will operate three times a week – on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. In September and October, flights will run on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays," the statement said.

Moreover, tickets are available starting from 34,000 tenge (approximately $68) one way. The fare includes a randomly assigned seat onboard and one piece of carry-on luggage weighing up to 5 kg (no larger than 56 × 23 × 36 cm). Tickets can be purchased via the FlyArystan mobile app, the official website, or other available sales channels.

The airline has already been operating direct flights between Kazakhstan’s Astana and Uzbekistan’s Tashkent on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays since July 2023.