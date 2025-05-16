Trend News Agency releases statement on disinformation shared on social media

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. In recent days, blatantly false information has been circulating on social media, alleging that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has awarded Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Alen Simonyan and Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan with the Order of Friendship.

Armenian political analyst Kevork Almasian posted a video on X, featuring a fake screenshot supposedly from the website of the Trend News Agency and a fabricated news story attributed to "UK media". We would like to make it clear that no such content has ever been published on any of our platforms. The video is clearly manipulative and was crudely produced with the intent to spread disinformation.

Trend News Agency states that these claims are completely false and have no factual basis. This is part of a broader disinformation campaign aimed at discrediting Azerbaijan’s state institutions and media.

We urge our readers and media professionals to rely solely on official sources, verify the accuracy of the information they encounter, and avoid spreading fake news. All official updates from Trend are published only on our website, www.trend.az, and through our verified social media accounts.

The circulation of this fake story is yet another attempt to mislead the international community.