AZANS receives high honour at International ATM Awards 2024 (PHOTO)

Azeraeronavigation (AZANS) Air Traffic Control of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) CJSC, operating under AZCON Holding, has been honoured with a prestigious award at the International ATM Awards 2024. The recognition came in the Collaboration and Community category – one of the most esteemed categories in the field of air traffic management.

This nomination highlights projects that foster sustainable, flexible and efficient air traffic management through collaboration among stakeholders across the aviation sectors.

AZANS received the award as part of the NATS Green Aviation Insights (GAIN) project. This international initiative – developed in partnership with NATS (UK), AZANS (Azerbaijan), CAAM (Malaysia), and skeyes (Belgium) – secured second place in its nomination. These organizations are among the world’s leading air navigation service providers.

The top award in the Collaboration and Community category was presented to the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) for their work on integrating unmanned aircraft into shared airspace.

“We are proud that the GAIN project was recognized at such a high level and ranked among the best alongside the FAA and NASA initiative. This recognition highlights AZANS’ active contribution to the development of sustainable approaches to air traffic management and strengthens Azerbaijan’s role in the global air navigation arena. Congratulations to all partners and contributors!” - said Farhan Guliyev, AZANS Director.

GAIN is an international initiative aimed at improving environmental performance in ATM by enabling transparent, data-driven insights and benchmarking across ANSPs. This acknowledgment reaffirms the project’s vital role in shaping a greener future for aviation.

The results of the ATM Awards 2024 were announced during Airspace World 2025, held from 13- 15 May in Lisbon, Portugal.