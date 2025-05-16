Caspian countries unite to advance fruit and tea research with new memorandum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16.​ The 1st Forum of Agronomists, held within the framework of public-private partnership at the Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition, has concluded, Trend reports.

At the end of the forum, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between the Fruit and Tea Research Institute and the Agricultural Research Center of Caspian Countries (CARCAS).

Under the memorandum, the sides will collaborate on establishing educational and training centers in the field of fruit growing, conducting scientific research, applying innovations, creating joint demonstration planting fields, and developing agro-innovation platforms.

The agreement also outlines plans to expand cooperation in training qualified personnel in the agricultural sector, developing joint teaching modules and certification programs, and enhancing the practical knowledge of young specialists.

