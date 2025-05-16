Azerbaijani and Belarusian military medical specialists hold meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16.​ A bilateral meeting on "Cooperation in the Military Medicine Field" was held in Baku between representatives of the medical services of the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Belarus, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The Belarusian delegation was briefed on the organization of medical services in the Azerbaijan Army, as well as on military medical supplies.

Belarusian guests visited the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry’s Main Clinical Hospital, Central Military Polyclinic, Central Dental Polyclinic, Military Medical Faculty, Forensic-Medical Expertise and Pathological Anatomy Center, and Recreation Center.

The sides exchanged views on cooperation in the field of military medicine, as well as on a number of issues of mutual interest.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel